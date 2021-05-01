Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Truist

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its price target upped by Truist from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VVV. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of VVV stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,797,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,164. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 559.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

