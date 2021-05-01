Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Truist

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its price target upped by Truist from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VVV. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of VVV stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,797,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,164. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 559.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit