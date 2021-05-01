Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $89.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.50. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $48.71 and a twelve month high of $90.67.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

