Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,310,000 after acquiring an additional 314,058 shares during the period.

VEA stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $47.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.48.

