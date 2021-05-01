Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Acquired by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 27.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 754,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,786 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $61,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 397.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 61,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.98. The company had a trading volume of 603,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,725. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $56.72 and a 52 week high of $84.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.90 and its 200 day moving average is $79.14.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.