Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,061,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after buying an additional 242,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,661,000 after buying an additional 224,934 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $274.81 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $173.93 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.72 and its 200-day moving average is $252.47.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

