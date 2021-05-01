Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 5.3% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $7,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,430 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 760,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,771,000 after acquiring an additional 20,997 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 313,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,061,000 after purchasing an additional 89,221 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT stock opened at $238.23 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $242.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.39.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.