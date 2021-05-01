Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.51. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.