Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.56. 698,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,930. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.98. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.32 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Dividend History for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit