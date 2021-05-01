Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.56. 698,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,930. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.98. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.32 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90.
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.