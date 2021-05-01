Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.65 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average of $53.88.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Dividend History for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit