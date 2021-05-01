Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.65 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average of $53.88.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

