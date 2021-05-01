Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWG opened at $223.25 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $125.23 and a 12-month high of $247.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

