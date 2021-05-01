Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

BSV traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $82.31. 1,572,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,477. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.63. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

