Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

VCSH stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.91.

