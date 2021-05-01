Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (VGSH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on May 6th

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$61.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,011. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $62.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.69.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

