Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDW opened at $79.74 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.25 and a 12 month high of $82.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.14.

