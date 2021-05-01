Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 34.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $621,000. Brickley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 446,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 36,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $135.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $136.86.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

