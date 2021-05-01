Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Vapotherm stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60. Vapotherm has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $54.42. The firm has a market cap of $567.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of -1.50.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 47.80% and a negative return on equity of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vapotherm will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $55,820.00. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

