VAULT Price Reaches $11.05 (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.05 or 0.00019167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a total market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $6,667.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VAULT has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00064394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.89 or 0.00285934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $650.28 or 0.01127657 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00026697 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.52 or 0.00724031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,678.66 or 1.00021073 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,353 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

