Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 633.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Velodyne Lidar were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLDR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Velodyne Lidar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

