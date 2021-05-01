Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 385,656 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $17,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 3.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 5.6% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Ventas by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Ventas by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.16.

VTR opened at $55.46 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,073,810 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

