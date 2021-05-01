VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Lowered to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial raised VEREIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.82.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VER traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,982,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. VEREIT has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VER. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in VEREIT by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.