VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.32

Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.32 and last traded at $49.20, with a volume of 50671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.26.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VER shares. Mizuho cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.82.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 53.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VEREIT by 21.1% in the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,054,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,854,000 after acquiring an additional 880,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 62.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,684,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,496,000 after buying an additional 1,802,427 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,169,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,404,000 after buying an additional 754,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,303,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,187,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,864,000 after buying an additional 733,869 shares during the last quarter.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

