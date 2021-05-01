VEREIT Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,020 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 971% compared to the typical daily volume of 282 call options.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $47.84 on Friday. VEREIT has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VER. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in VEREIT by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,382 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in VEREIT by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 152,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 47,022 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in VEREIT by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares during the period.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

