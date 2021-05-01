VeriDocGlobal Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week (VDG)

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. VeriDocGlobal has a market cap of $7.83 million and approximately $385,064.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriDocGlobal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VeriDocGlobal has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00074813 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003380 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal Coin Profile

VeriDocGlobal (CRYPTO:VDG) is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,413,347,722 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official website is www.veridocglobal.com . VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

