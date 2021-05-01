Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,565.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,172. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSK opened at $188.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.85 and a 12-month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.91.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

