Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Brokerages expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will announce sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the highest is $1.72 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $6.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $7.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.47.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $218.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,592,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,769. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.01. The stock has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,084 shares of company stock worth $2,372,229. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

