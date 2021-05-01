Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VWDRY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SEB Equities lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of VWDRY opened at $68.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.63. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $87.34.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.8465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

