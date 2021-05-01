ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Short Interest Down 38.5% in April

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,670,000 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the March 31st total of 100,270,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.34. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research cut ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.