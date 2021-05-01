VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

VICI has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.53.

Shares of VICI opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $31.88.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in VICI Properties by 1,834.8% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

