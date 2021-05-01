VIDY Trading Down 3.6% This Week (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, VIDY has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $47.14 million and $1.74 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00070872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00019829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $500.31 or 0.00868225 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00066912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00096138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00048659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

