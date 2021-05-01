VIG 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,957.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, VIG has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One VIG coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a market cap of $2.15 million and $2,957.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 878,675,802 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

