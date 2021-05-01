Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.64. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 430.77%.

VNOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Simmons raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.23.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.