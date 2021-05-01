Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Short Interest Down 48.3% in April

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the March 31st total of 201,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ZTR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,038. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

