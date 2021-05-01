Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Shares of NYSE:VIST opened at $2.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. Vista Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $230.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.62.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a negative net margin of 45.79%. The company had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,209 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,623,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

