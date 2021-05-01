VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,310 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in VMware by 3.5% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 15,534 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,646 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in VMware by 43.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 486 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in VMware by 71.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.83. 709,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $172.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.56.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.58.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total transaction of $4,061,917.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at $25,444,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,559 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,165. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

