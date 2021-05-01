Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VWAGY. HSBC lowered Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Volkswagen to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.73. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $76.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.55 billion. Analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

