W Green Pay (WGP) Trading Up 16.2% This Week

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One W Green Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. W Green Pay has a market cap of $224,290.01 and approximately $35,216.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, W Green Pay has traded up 16.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00070623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00020042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00068333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $501.39 or 0.00867228 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00049448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00095796 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,923.50 or 0.08515872 BTC.

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.