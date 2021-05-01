W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.90 EPS

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.90), MarketWatch Earnings reports. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. W. P. Carey updated its FY21 guidance to $4.87-4.97 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 4.870-4.970 EPS.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.95. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

