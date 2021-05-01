Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €131.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €127.45 ($149.95).

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €125.50 ($147.65) on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €48.84 ($57.46) and a twelve month high of €133.00 ($156.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion and a PE ratio of 33.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €121.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €110.99.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

