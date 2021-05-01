Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,554 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $139.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

In related news, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.