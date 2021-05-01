Warburg Research Reiterates “€53.80” Price Target for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DWNI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €48.30 ($56.82).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of DWNI opened at €45.00 ($52.94) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.02.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.