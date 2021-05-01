Waste Management, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Waste Management in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WM. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

WM stock opened at $137.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management has a one year low of $94.13 and a one year high of $138.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

