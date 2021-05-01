WaykiChain (WICC) Reaches One Day Volume of $79.43 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $105.46 million and $79.43 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00070820 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.33 or 0.00864414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00066396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00096199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00049150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

