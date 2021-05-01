Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 8,293 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 84.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $126.99 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $120.25 and a 12-month high of $128.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

