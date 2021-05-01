Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.28 Million Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $154.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.62 and its 200 day moving average is $154.33. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $119.65 and a 1-year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

