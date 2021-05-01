Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,218 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $290.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.89 and a 200 day moving average of $270.08. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $103.40 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The stock has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

