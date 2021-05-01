Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 11,006 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 164.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,077,000 after purchasing an additional 202,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,943,000 after buying an additional 4,996,107 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after buying an additional 1,536,900 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,179,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,206,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $98.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,405.00 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,433,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,369 shares of company stock valued at $56,706,157 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.81.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

