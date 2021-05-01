Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,312,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,340 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $90,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.39.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

