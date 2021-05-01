Wells Fargo & Company Raises Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $125.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prologis from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.17.

NYSE:PLD opened at $116.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.28 and its 200 day moving average is $102.70. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $80.12 and a fifty-two week high of $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

