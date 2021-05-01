Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $46.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average of $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $48.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WERN shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

