Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.17.

The Boeing stock opened at $234.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.